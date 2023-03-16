Ike's Love & Sandwiches Celebrates 7 Years in Chico, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is celebrating 7 years in the Chico area! For three days the Ike’s Chico location, 648 W 5th St, Chico, CA 95928, will be partying all day and night long with special gifts, contests and more! The festivities will be held on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23 from 11am – 5pm and Friday March 24 from 11pm- 8pm.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters each day will get a free sandwich, Ike’s t-shirts (while supplies last) and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site taking selfies throughout the three-day event. Showing love the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long each day, including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options.

What is a party without a little friendly competition? On Thursday, March 23, Ike’s will be holding an "Ike's Royalty Contest" for participating sororities and fraternities at Cal State Chico. Ike’s is looking for one contestant from each participating sorority and fraternity to enter their sandwich eating competition.

The sorority member to finish a ‘Wonder Woman’ sandwich in the shortest time wins:

1 free sandwich per week for a year for the contestant

The entire sorority gets 25% off every time they order from Ike’s

A banner at Chico store featuring them as the "Queen of Ike's.”

The fraternity member to finish a “Your Favorite Fraternity” sandwich the fastest wins:

1 free sandwich per week for a year for the contestant

The entire fraternity gets 25% off every time they order from Ike’s

A banner at Chico store featuring them as the "King of Ike's.”

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready to celebrate, “Chico State loves to party. Let’s celebrate 7 years together, give away a lot of free sandwiches and have a great time. If you have what it takes to be the King or Queen of Ike’s in Chico, come hangout with us. Win or lose, you’re going to get a delicious sandwich.”