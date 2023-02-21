Ike's Love & Sandwiches Comes to Austin

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is serving up its sexy and irresistible sandwiches at brand-new location in Mueller at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd #1210 Austin, TX 78723. The new restaurant is open now with a grand opening celebration planned for Thursday, March 9.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “I know how you feel about Californians that love Austin, but I freakin’ love Austin! I promise, I don’t want to change you. I just want to share some irresistible and sexy sandwiches. One of the benefits of so many Californians moving to Austin is that you get more Ike’s.”

Ike will personally be hosting the Grand Opening celebration on Friday, March 9 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Mueller will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Mueller, Mueller” made with Chicken Fried Steak, Ike's Creamy Orange Buffalo Sauce, and Cheddar cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding, the delicious “Sunny Came Home,” a vegetarian version of our “Mueller, Mueller” with Vegan Fried Chicken, Ike's Creamy Orange Buffalo Sauce, Cheddar cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “This is our fifth location around Austin and our 6th in Texas. The last grand opening we had before all the shutdowns was in Austin and now, we’re bringing back the party bigger than ever. Ike’s fans line up for hours so they can hang out with him and be the first to try the new sandwiches he created just for that location.”