Ike's Love & Sandwiches is Coming to Peoria, Arizona

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Peoria. Just in time for a summer of love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 7635 West Bell Rd, Suite 2020A Peoria, AZ 85382 at the Arrowhead shopping center. The grand opening will be Friday, July 22nd. Check out the details below!

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “Phoenix! You make me feel like a global sandwich superstar when you hang with me at First Fridays. You make it easy for me to give you more Ike's. We’ve been sharing love and sandwiches for 8 years and it just keeps getting better with you. I have two fantastic new sandwiches with an amazing BBQ sauce that I created just for Peoria.”

Ike will personally be hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 22 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Peoria will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Change of Pace” made with Fried Chicken, Bacon, Ike's Peoria BBQ Sauce, and Swiss cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding, the delicious “Newtonards,” a vegetarian version of our “Change of Pace” with Vegan Fried Chicken, Purple Slaw, Ike's Peoria BBQ Sauce and American cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “The Change of Pace is the best BBQ chicken sandwich you’ll ever have. Make sure to come hang with Ike and be the first to try our two new sandwiches exclusive to Arrowhead.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus and murals that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and Grand Opening information for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches by visiting ikessandwich.com. With mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is inching closer to 100 locations. Follow Ike’s on Instagram at @ikessandwiches and Facebook at Ike’s Sandwiches. To earn rewards towards free Ike’s sandwiches, exclusive prizes, and events, sign up for Ike’s Rewards. Ike’s also does catering! Ike’s brand-new catering will include bundles with sandwiches, chips and cookies for extra hungry groups and trays with just sandwiches for the purists. All these new catering options are available for online orders now, so make your next event or corporate meeting a rager at https://www.ikessandwich.com/catering.

Ike’s is currently hiring for the Arrowhead location.