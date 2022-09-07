Ike's Love & Sandwiches Creates Item Inspired by TV Personality Howie Mandel

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is adding a new mouthwatering sandwich to its menu in collaboration with comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host and author Howie Mandel. The #526 Howie Eat It sandwich will be available September 12 at all participating Ike’s Love & Sandwiches locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas.

Perfect for finale watch parties this week, Howie Eat It will be available exclusively at Ike’s Love Sandwiches restaurants, for online ordering at ikessandwich.com or through the Ike’s app available for download a the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches loves this new collaboration, “There is nobody out there like Howie Mandel. He leads with love and is just a great guy. His take on a tuna sandwich shows he’s got culinary talent, too.”

Ike met up with Howie at the new Woodland Hills location and came up with a one-of-a-kind sandwich. After a taste test, Ike and Howie created the #526 Howie Eat It - with Tuna, Godfather Sauce, Dirty Sauce and Pepperjack Cheese. Howie personally recommends it on Ike’s French bread.