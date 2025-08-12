This August, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is turning up the flavor, the star power, and the Dirty Sauce to declare what we’ve always known: Ike’s deserves its own holiday. So, we’re making one. All month long, Ike’s is celebrating “National Ike’s Month” with new special offers and promos every week, just for Ike’s Rewards members. All of them leading up to a brand-new juicy Ike-conic collab sandwich reveal.

From sports legends to music icons to Iron Chefs, Ike has been teaming up with his favorite humans to create bold, crave-worthy sandwiches that are just as unforgettable as the stars behind them. These aren’t just sandwiches, they’re full-on flavor quests.

“There are a lot of famous people out there, but these are some of the coolest friends I’ve got, and they’ve got incredible taste,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “I love every one of these sandwiches and every one of these people. National Ike’s Month is my way of saying: These hits were made with love. Come taste what we created together.”

Featured Ike-conic Collabs include:

Michael Clifford’s SIDEQUEST (#1337): A fried chicken banger loaded with BBQ, Voodoo Chips, and Dirty Sauce, straight from the popstar.

Hey Now, You’re An All Star (#1999): A worldwide hit, this sandwich features a melody of spicy and savory with halal chicken, bacon, red pesto, sriracha, wasabi mayo, and pepper jack cheese.

Howie Eat It (#562): Howie Mandel’s sandwich is no joke with Tuna, Godfather Sauce, Dirty Sauce and Pepperjack Cheese. Howie personally recommends it on Ike’s French bread.

Rockin’ Roenick (#2797): Pro hockey icon Jeremy Roenick delivers a flavor slapshot of turkey, chicken, bacon, red pesto, and more.

Mitch the Rock Richmond (#2802): An all-vegan slam dunk with meatballs, mushrooms, and major BBQ vibes.

Mr. Irrelevant by Cat Cora (#9999): Iron Chef meets Dirty Sauce in this chip-loaded, ham and bacon-packed flavor bomb.

Every Monday, Ike’s Reward Members will get a notification about new special offers for that week. And to close out National Ike’s Month, Ike will drop a brand-new celebrity collab sandwich. Follow @ikessandwiches on Instagram and TikTok so you don’t miss the big reveal.

With over 1,000 sandwiches and more than 100 celebrity collabs, Ike’s isn’t just the most creative sandwich shop in the game, it’s a flavor playground with something for everyone, whether you’re meat-loving, vegan, or just Dirty Sauce-obsessed. All sandwiches come on Ike’s signature Dutch Crunch bread, toasted with Dirty Sauce baked right in.

Ready to celebrate National Ike’s Month? Order online at ikessandwiches.com or through the Ike’s app to celebrate in the most delicious way possible. Unlock the $10 Ike-conic Collabs pricing.

Follow @ikessandwiches for surprise giveaways, celeb shoutouts, and more ways to celebrate Ike’s all month long.