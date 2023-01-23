Ike's Love & Sandwiches Creates New Menu Item with Former Wrestler Amy Dumas

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has a new collaboration sandwich on its menus starting today. The new vegan collaboration was created by sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh and one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Amy Dumas, known professionally as Lita. The #414 Litacanrana sandwich is delicious, vegan, and available now at all Ike’s Love & Sandwiches locations, to help commemorate Veganuary.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches loves this new collaboration, “Lita is a hardcore athlete that eats vegan. She was a fan of ours because we have more vegan and vegetarian options than anyone. We were fans of hers because she gives it all to her fans and is one of the greatest performers of all time. ‘The Litacanrana’ lets us share our love for our fans and awesome vegan sandwiches at the same time.”

Ike met up with Lita to come up with a one-of-a-kind sandwich! After a taste test, Ike and Lita created the #414 Litacanrana - with Vegan Chicken, Wasabi Mayo, Ike’s Teriyaki Sauce, Mushrooms and Vegan Cheese. April 14 is her birthday, and you can order the sandwich at any location by asking for #414.

Lita adds, “Ike’s Sandwiches are amazing. You can taste the love in every sandwich. I was so excited to work with Ike and create something vegan, tasty and all mine. I loved this sandwich so much that I named it after my signature move.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.