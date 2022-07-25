Ike's Love & Sandwiches Creates New Sandwich with Actor Howie Mandel

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is adding a new mouthwatering sandwich to its menu in collaboration with comedian, television personality, screenwriter, actor, producer, director, entrepreneur, game show host and author Howie Mandel. The #526 Howie Eat It sandwich is available now at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches new Woodland Hills location, which is open for previews. The Grand Opening event and official premiere of Howie Mandel’s exclusive new Sandwich will be on Friday, July 29 at 10:00 AM in Ike’s in Woodland Hills: 23355 Mulholland Dr Unit A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches loves this new collaboration, “There is nobody out there like Howie Mandel. He leads with love and is just a great guy. His take on a tuna sandwich shows he’s got culinary talent, too.”

Ike met up with Howie at the new Woodland Hills location and came up with a one-of-a-kind sandwich. After a taste test, Ike and Howie created the #526 Howie Eat It - with Tuna, Godfather Sauce, Dirty Sauce and Pepperjack Cheese. Howie personally recommends it on Ike’s French bread.

Ike is hosting the Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 29 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches, including the Howie Eat It and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike. Other surprise guests will also stop by.