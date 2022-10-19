Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Enter Lake Forest, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Lake Forest. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 23646 Rockfield Blvd #602, Lake Forest, CA 92630. The grand opening will be Wednesday, October 26. Check out the details below!

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening. “Hey Lake Forest Ikester’s, I’ve got a delicious new chicken fried steak sandwich that’s like eating a warm hug. It’s a little meaty, spicy, and creamy with a touch of sweet and a big hunk of love. I created a vegan fried steak options for all my veggies friends too. Come see me at the opening and be one of the first people to try them!”

Ike will personally host a Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, October 26 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Lake Forest, CA will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Dwhiting” made with chicken fried steak, Ike's sweet pepper glaze, purple slaw, and gouda cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Glen of the Alders” a vegetarian version of our “Dwhiting” with vegan fried steak, Ike's sweet pepper glaze, purple slaw, and gouda cheese

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “Orange County loves Ike’s and his creative sandwiches. The Dwighting and Glen of the Alders are Ike’s Southern California take on a southern classic, chicken fried steak. A vegan chicken fried steak sandwich shouldn’t exist, but it does and it’s amazing.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.