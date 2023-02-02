Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Give Away Date Nights Throughout February

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has always been about love first, then sandwiches. This February, Ike’s is helping lovers all month long by giving away up to 10 date nights per day on social media and highlighting some of its relationship themed sandwiches with LoveQuest!

To be rewarded with a date night, Ikesters simply post a picture or video on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #ikeslove. Ike’s will randomly pick up to 10 winners every day in February to receive a $50 reward for a date night at Ike’s, through your Ike’s Rewards Account.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, is head over heels for LoveQuest, “My advice for February is to ask that person out, show your significant other you care and make sure to show yourself some self-love. I make sandwiches as a display of my love for my friends, family and our Ikesters. Maybe a date night at Ike’s will help your relationship get to the next level.”

No matter where you are in your journey for love, Ike’s has a sandwich for you and will be highlighting sandwiches that will be telling a story that is romantic, saucy, and heartbreaking. Every week in February, Ike’s will feature 2 love-themed sandwiches that will be available at all Ike locations for $9.69. The sandwiches change each week just like a relationship progresses.

Week 1: The First Date

Hot Date 4 Hire -Steak, Extra Dirty Sauce, Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

Blind Date - Vegan Chicken, Honey Mustard, Avocado, Pepper Jack

Week 2: The Commitment

Name of the Girl I’m Dating - Halal Chicken, Honey Mustard, Avocado, Pepper Jack

Love is Blind - Vegan Turkey, Orange glaze, Pepper Jack

Week 3: The Ick

Not Tonight I have a Headache - Halal Chicken, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar

Love Triangle - Vegan Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard, Real Honey, Pepper Jack, Swiss, Cheddar

Week 4: Thank You, Next

It’s Not Me, It’s You – Halal Chicken, Zesty Orange Glaze, Mozzarella Sticks, Avocado, Pepper Jack

Catch Flights, Not Feelings – Vegan Chicken, Zest

Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches adds, “Our sandwich menu has something for everyone. With over 800 combinations of vegan, vegetarian, meat, and halal sandwiches, Ike’s has sandwiches to celebrate every kind of relationship for every kind of eater.”