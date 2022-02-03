Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Hold Grant Opening Party for New Houston Location

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the delicious and iconic sandwich brand, is throwing a grand opening party for its new Rice Village location on Valentine’s Day and all of Houston is invited.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is about love first, then sandwiches, which is why founder Ike Shehadeh and Former Houston Astros Pitcher Mark Appel will greeting guests all day on Valentine’s Day this Monday, February 14. Starting at 10:00 AM, the first 50 people in line will get both a free sandwich and a free t-shirt. Everyone will be able to get a special $6 deal on select sandwiches throughout the day.

Now in its soft opening, Ike’s is serving its iconic Dutch Crunch bread and Dirty Sauce at 2518 A Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77005. The brand-new restaurant opened in partnership with Mark Appel, former Houston Astros pitcher and Houston native.

In 2019, Mark Appel opened Houston’s first Ike’s Love & Sandwiches in the Heights neighborhood. The star athlete was drafted first overall for the Astro’s in 2013 as a pitcher, then traded in 2015 to the Philadelphia Phillies. While he stepped away from baseball for a few years, Appel is working on a comeback to the sport this year.

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. With endless original sandwiches on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free styles, there is a sandwich for every tastebud at Ike’s. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.