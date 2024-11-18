The holidays are here, and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready to spread some festive cheer—one delicious sandwich at a time! Known for its innovative and mouthwatering creations, Ike’s is introducing a lineup of holiday-inspired sandwiches that will make your taste buds sing.

Here’s what’s on the menu for this season:

Bad Santa

An indulgent twist featuring chicken fried steak, marinara, pesto, and provolone.

Easter Bunny

Vegan turkey, cranberry, vegan stuffing, sriracha, and cheddar.

That’s Not Snowflake

A flavor-packed combo of tuna, avocado, and crispy mozzarella sticks

Ernest Saves Christmas

A vegan sensation with hearty vegan meatballs, red and green pesto, and melted pepper jack cheese.

Friendsgiving

Turkey, cranberry, stuffing, sriracha, and provolone.