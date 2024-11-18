The holidays are here, and Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready to spread some festive cheer—one delicious sandwich at a time! Known for its innovative and mouthwatering creations, Ike’s is introducing a lineup of holiday-inspired sandwiches that will make your taste buds sing.
Here’s what’s on the menu for this season:
Bad Santa
An indulgent twist featuring chicken fried steak, marinara, pesto, and provolone.
Easter Bunny
Vegan turkey, cranberry, vegan stuffing, sriracha, and cheddar.
That’s Not Snowflake
A flavor-packed combo of tuna, avocado, and crispy mozzarella sticks
Ernest Saves Christmas
A vegan sensation with hearty vegan meatballs, red and green pesto, and melted pepper jack cheese.
Friendsgiving
Turkey, cranberry, stuffing, sriracha, and provolone.