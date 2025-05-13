Get ready, LA — a new powerhouse just hit the Ike’s menu. Today, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is hyped to share the launch of the KP Nasty, an ace of a sandwich crafted in collaboration with Basketball All-Star and Los Angeles guard Kelsey Plum.

Now a permanent part of the Ike’s lineup, the KP Nasty (#1010) is a bold blend of flavors: Fried Chicken, BBQ sauce, honey mustard, purple slaw, cheddar cheese, and French dressing on Ike’s signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in. Want to go Kelsey Style? Add a full order of pastrami to indulge in an extra punch of protein

“Basketball is nasty. This sandwich had to be, too,” said Plum. “It’s got crunch, heat, flavor, and that little something extra. Just like me.”

For Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, this collab was a slam dunk. “Kelsey’s a beast on the court and a total original — exactly the kind of person I love building a sandwich with,” said Ike. “The KP Nasty is wild, unexpected, and full of flavor. It’s everything Ike’s stands for. I eat it Kelsey Style.”

With the women’s basketball season heating up and Kelsey lighting up the court in Los Angeles, the KP Nasty delivers the same swagger she brings to every game Ike’s Love & Sandwiches continues its tradition of celebrating game-changers with sandwiches as stacked as those who inspire them.

The KP Nasty is available now at all Ike’s Love & Sandwiches locations — and it’s here to stay.