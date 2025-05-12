Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is graduating in Chico! After 10 delicious years serving up outrageous sandwiches, Ike’s Donuts and Ike’s legendary Dirty Sauce to the Chico community, Ike’s is moving to a brand-new Downtown location on the corner of Broadway and W 2nd. — just in time for the fall semester.

The new spot, located at 201 Broadway St., Chico, CA 95298, will open its doors before students return to class — bringing the same bold flavors, funky energy, and over-the-top sandwich creations that fans have loved for a decade, now with a fresh new vibe. The new Ike’s will also feature Ike’s Donuts, Ike’s Restorative Coffees, All-Day Breakfast, and Ike’s Apothecary herbal beverages for those in search of tasty magic beyond the sandwich.

“Chico was one of the first cities to show Ike’s some serious love. I love Chico which is why I moved here and launched the first Ike’s Donuts here,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “We’ve made thousands of wild, weird, and totally crave-worthy sandwiches here over the years, and now we’re giving Chico a brand-new space to celebrate our next 10 years together.”

Since opening in Chico in 2014, Ike’s has become a go-to for students, locals, and sandwich superfans alike. Known for its irreverent humor, over 1,000 unique sandwiches, cool celebrity collabs and inclusive energy, Ike’s has carved out a one-of-a-kind place in California food culture — and Chico has been a key part of that journey.

To help transition to the new location and to congratulate the Class of ’25, Ike will be at the original Chico Ike’s for graduation weekend. If you see Ike, post a current selfie with him and he’ll give you a voucher for a free sandwich at the new location.

To thank the Chico community for 10 amazing years, Ike’s will be hosting grand opening festivities at the new location this fall, with exclusive sandwiches, giveaways, and special appearances by Ike himself.