Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Names Adam Rinella VP of Development

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches appointed industry veteran Adam Rinella as Vice President of Development to help the growing fast casual reach even more markets.

Rinella joins Ike’s at an exciting period for the brand, having already opened five new locations in 2021 with six new locations slated for the rest of the year in Hollywood, Marina del Rey and Pinole, California, and more.

Rinella is skilled in bringing restaurant ideas into reality. Rinella was previously with the popular multi-unit brand Burger Lounge, where he secured sites, drove real estate deals and led the design process and creation of architectural and engineering plans. Most recently, Rinella was SVP of Development at SBE Hospitality, where he worked to indentify new store sites for numerous brands, oversaw construction and facilities for the entire company, and set aggressive budgets that resulted in overall costs reduced by 20 percent.

“The future of Ike’s is invigorating. Everyone wants to get their hands on a mouthwatering Ike’s sandwich, so it’s our job to open stores in as many strong areas as we can,” says Rinella. “It’s an honor to be a part of an exciting new chapter for the Ike’s brand as VP of Development.”

As a Southern California resident, Rinella will spearhead Ike’s rapid growth through development, real estate, and facility implementation across all of the brand’s current markets: California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas.

“With Adam’s industry experience, he is the ideal leader and visionary to make our rapidly expanding business an even more well-oiled machine,” adds Michael Goldberg, CEO Ike’s Love & Sandwiches.

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. With over 800 original sandwiches on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free styles, there is a sandwich for every tastebud at Ike’s. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and now Colorado.