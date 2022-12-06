Ike's Love & Sandwiches Now Open in Queen Creek, Arizona

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Queen Creek. Just in time for a holiday season filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 24921 S. Ellsworth Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening. “Phoenix always shows me so much love that I want to give it right back to you the best way I know how: by opening new locations and creating two new sandwiches and a brand-new sauce just for my friends in Queen Creek. The Horseshoe BBQ sauce is a little hot, a little sweet, and big on flavor that works perfectly with our signature pastrami. You’re going to love these new sandwiches.”

Ike’s in Queen Creek will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Rittenhouse” named after local icon, made with pastrami, bacon, Ike's Horseshoe BBQ Sauce, and gouda cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Picket Post Creek” a vegetarian version of our “Rittenhouse” with vegan meatballs, Ike's Horseshoe BBQ Sauce and gouda cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “We are growing faster in the Phoenix area than anywhere else in the country. Queen Creek is our 12th store in Phoenix and we’re not going to slow down any time soon. It’s always fun to see our fans from one neighborhood visit the newest store and try Ike’s latest sandwich masterpiece.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.