Ike's Love & Sandwiches Offers Deals on Plant-Based Items for National Vegetarian Month

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches practically invented great vegetarian sandwiches. When Ike’s first opened in 2007, there were 10 vegetarian and 2 vegan sandwiches on the menu. That’s 12 out of the original 36 sandwiches made for people who want to eat vegetarian or vegan. Ike didn’t create those sandwiches to cater to a plant-based trend, he put them on the menu because he cared about having great sandwiches for his vegetarian and vegan friends…and they were frickin’ delicious sandwiches.

Today, Ike’s celebrates a plant-based lifestyle year-round. Almost every one of Ike’s 800+ fantastic creations can be made vegetarian, which means Ike’s has more vegetarian and vegan sandwiches than meat ones, and more veggie and vegan options that any actual plant-based restaurant. Even if you’re just a little veg-curious, Ike’s has options for you, including 5 different plant-based proteins: vegetarian bacon, vegan chicken, vegan turkey, vegan meatballs, and vegan steak.

Founder, Ike Shehadeh boasts, “We have more and better vegan and veggie options than anyone! If you want a boring sandwich with sad after-thought ‘plant-based’ options created by marketing departments, go to one of those sandwich shops that use yoga mats for bread. If you want an amazing sandwich that’s also vegetarian, come to Ike’s!”

Renae Scott, Chief Marketing Officer for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches welcomes eaters of all persuasions, “Ike’s has crafted unique flavors for vegans and vegetarians since our beginning – 15 years ago, which is why we offer more plant-based combinations and options than any other restaurant. We welcome all Ike fans who want to eat vegan and vegetarian with your meat-eating friends – you both get mouthwatering options.”

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is celebrating October’s National Vegetarian Month with special deals on some of its most popular plant-based sandwiches. All of Ike’s delicious plant-based options are available for order online and through the Ike’s app for in-store pick up, delivery and in some locations, digital drive thru pick-up. Ike’s most popular plant-based sandwiches include:

Sometimes I'm a Vegetarian with Marinated Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Pesto, Provolone cheese.

Meatless Mike with Vegan Meatballs, Marinara Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese.

James and the Giant Peach with Vegan Fried Chicken, Ike's Yellow BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese.

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.