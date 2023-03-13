Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open in Desert Ridge, Arizona

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is opening their brand-new location in Desert Ridge at 20910 N. Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050. The new restaurant is open now with a highly anticipated grand opening event planned for Friday, March 31.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters get a free sandwich, t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site signing t-shirts and taking selfies throughout the day. Showing love the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “I feel the most love from our fans in Phoenix, which is why we keep opening new stores here. I show my love back the best way I know how, by creating two brand-new sandwiches and a special Desert BBQ sauce I made just for Desert Ridge.”

Ike created two exclusive irresistible sandwiches worthy of a visit to our Desert Ridge location. The “Follow You Down” is made with Chicken Fried Steak, Ike's Desert BBQ Sauce, and Gouda Cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding, the delicious “Desert Ridge,” a vegetarian version of our “Follow You Down” with Vegan Fried Chicken, Ike's Desert BBQ Sauce, Purple Slaw, Gouda Cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “We are growing faster in Phoenix than anywhere else in the country. After we open Desert Ridge, we’ll be opening in Gilbert and another store in Mesa. Phoenix is going to be home to our 100th location later this year. Wait until you see what Ike has planned for that party!”