Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open in La Jolla, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is opening their brand-new location at the La Jolla Village Town Square, La Jolla at 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr., La Jolla, CA 92037. The new restaurant is open now with a highly anticipated grand opening event planned for Thursday, May 25.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters get a free sandwich, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site signing t-shirts and taking selfies throughout the day. Showing love the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options. Guests can join Ike’s Rewards while at the event. Pick up and delivery orders are available on the Ike's app and website.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “I love hanging out in La Jolla. All the stores around San Diego crush it and it’s because the people are chill and show me so much love. I’m giving the love right back to you the best way I know how, with two new sandwiches and an insanely delicious sauce I created just for you.”

Ike created two exclusive irresistible sandwiches worthy of a visit to the UTC La Jolla location. “Hannie Calder” is made with Steak, Ike's Seuss Sauce, Fries and American Cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Ellen Scripps,” made with Vegan Turkey, Veggie Bacon, Ike's Seuss Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “Southern California loves Ike’s. La Jolla is going to be our 97th Ike’s location and we’re adding even more very soon. We’re going to throw a great party to celebrate how much we love San Diego. Join us at the Grand Opening, meet Ike and be the first to try the two new sandwiches inspired by La Jolla.”