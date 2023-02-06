Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open at least Three Phoenix Stores in 2023

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing the heat to Phoenix, with at least 3 new sandwich shops planned for 2023. Ikesters in Phoenix find Ike and his sexy sandwiches so irresistible, that there will be 10 Ike’s Love & Sandwiches open in the Phoenix area by the end of the year.

“Phoenix feels like home to me. I’m always here for First Friday in Downtown Phoenix and this town knows how to party. I’m going to create some special new sandwiches for each of our new locations to share the love right back at you,” says Ike Shehadeh. “I’ll be here all week for the Big Game, so make sure to stop by our stores and we’ll hang out.”

Here are the three new locations where you’ll be able to get your iconic dirty sauce baked into an audacious sandwich by the end of 2023:

Desert Ridge - 20910 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Alma School - 1335 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210

Gilbert - 3765 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Ike’s CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “We’re growing quickly throughout the West, but it looks like Phoenix is going to be home to our 100th location! If our Phoenix Ikesters keep showing this much love, we’ll keep opening even more locations.”