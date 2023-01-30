Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open in Manhattan Beach, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Manhattan Beach. Just in time for a new year filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 1116 N. Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. The grand opening will be Friday, February 17th.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening, “Manhattan Beach has shown me a great deal of personal love over the last few years. I have an amazing group of friends there and it’s just a really cool place to be. I’m looking forward to finally having a spot of my own in Manhattan Beach where I can spend time together with my friends and make some new ones. Come try the brand-new sandwiches I created just for Manhattan Beach and let’s take a selfie together.”

Ike will personally be hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, February 17 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Manhattan Beach will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Polliwog” made with chicken fried steak, Ike's Manhattan Beach BBQ Sauce, avocado and pepper jack cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Fun House” a vegetarian version of our “Polliwog” with vegan fried chicken, Ike's Manhattan Beach BBQ Sauce, avocado and pepper jack cheese.

Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and one the original brothers who introduced Manhattan Beach to Fresh Brothers Pizza adds, “Manhattan Beach is our first Grand Opening of the year, and we expect to open at least 20 more Ike’s locations this year. It means a lot that our first new flagship Ike’s Love & Sandwiches of the year is in the same town where my family opened the original Fresh Brothers.”