Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open in Monrovia, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is opening their brand-new location in Monrovia at 606 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016. The new restaurant is open now with a highly anticipated grand opening event planned for Thursday, April 13.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters get a free sandwich, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site signing t-shirts and taking selfies throughout the day. Showing love the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options. Guests can join Ike’s Rewards while at the event.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “Monrovia holds a special place in my heart because of Trader Joe’s. While working at a Trader Joe’s in the Bay Area I learned a lot about vegan and vegetarian eaters. Now I have a new Ike’s location with endless vegan and vegetarian sandwiches close to the Trader Joe’s World Headquarters. Meat eaters, we’ve got you covered too.”

Ike created two exclusive irresistible sandwiches worthy of a visit to the Monrovia location. “The Airdrome” is made with Steak, Ike's Creamy Pesto, Fries and Pepper Jack Cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “How High the Moon,” a vegetarian version of our “The Airdrome” with Vegan Steak, Ike's Creamy Pesto, Fries and Pepper Jack Cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “We’re adding new locations all over Southern California thanks to our loyal Ikesters who can’t get enough of our one-of-a-kind sandwiches. If you can’t come see us in-person in Monrovia, we’ll also deliver the best sandwiches you’ve ever had within a 10-mile radius of the store.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. Ike’s is about love first, then sandwiches, which is why they take extra special care to make sure there are great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Stay up to date with all the latest news and grand opening information for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches by visiting ikessandwich.com. With almost 100 mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado, Ike’s is coming to a town near you. Follow Ike’s at @ikessandwiches on social. To earn rewards toward free Ike’s sandwiches and other giveaways, sign up for Ike’s Rewards.