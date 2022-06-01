Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open in Pinole, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic sandwiches to a brand-new location in Pinole. Just in time for a summer of love and sandwiches, Ike’s will open on Wednesday, June 1 at 1356 Fitzgerald Dr, Pinole, CA 94564 in the Pinole Vista Crossing Shopping Mall. The grand opening will be June 14th.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready. “Pinole!!! Growing up and living in the Bay, I used to visit Pinole to see some good friends of mine. It’s a surreal feeling for me when to open an Ike’s in a Bay Area city that I used to frequent as a youth. I can’t wait to open this new location and bring Love & Sandwiches to Pinole. I created a brand-new sauce and some extra special sandwiches just for you!” says Ike Shehadeh.

Ike’s in Pinole will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Hey Bernardo” filled with all-beef meatballs, Ike's Perky Pesto, and gouda cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding, the delicious “Cornmeal” a vegan version of our “Hey Bernardo” with Ike’s signature vegan meatballs, Perky Pesto, and gouda cheese.

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menu’s and murals that are connected to the city & community. The menu is filled with “Easter Eggs”, some of which are so well hidden it creates a treasure hunt for returning guests who have fun with each new menu. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.

Ike will personally be hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, June 14 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “Our grand opening days are always a great party. People come out to meet Ike and be the first to try the new sandwiches made as a tribute to their hometown.”

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s secret Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches features sandwiches for all: meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is inching closer to 100 locations. Ike’s recently opened new locations in Marina Del Rey, Sherman Oaks, and Hollywood to rave reviews and plans to open additional shops in Manhattan Beach and Woodland Hills very soon.