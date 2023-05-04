Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open Store in Downtown Los Angeles

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is opening their brand-new location in Downtown Los Angeles at 523 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90014, just off Pershing Square. The new DTLA restaurant will open next week with a highly anticipated grand opening event planned for Friday, May 12, starting at 10:00 AM.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters get a free sandwich, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site signing t-shirts and taking selfies throughout the day. Showing love, the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options. Guests can join Ike’s Rewards while at the event. Pick up and delivery orders are available on the Ike's app and website.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “Every time I visit friends downtown or go to a game at Crypto.com Arena, I think about how fun it would be to have an Ike’s here. Now, we have one! The DTLA community is creative and filled with love, just like the two new sandwiches I created just for you.”

Ike created two exclusive irresistible sandwiches worthy of a visit to the DTLA location. “LA Confidential” is made with Steak, Beer-Battered Onion Rings, Ike's Million Island Dressing, and Gouda Cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Ain’t No Fun,” a vegetarian version of the “LA Confidential” with Vegan Steak, Ike's Million Island Dressing, and Cheddar Cheese."

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “We’re continuing to add new locations across Southern California because of our loyal Ikesters. More people are spending time in Downtown Los Angeles to live, work, and play and now they can get some of the best sandwiches in the world while they are there.”