Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open Store in San Diego

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Sorrento Valley. Just in time for a summer of love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 9430 Scranton Rd., #104 San Diego, CA 92121 at the Sorrento Court. The grand opening will be Friday, July 8.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “San Diego!!! You’ve shown us so much love, so you make it easy to want to open more SD locations. I created two new extra special sandwiches just for you! I have a place near Sorrento Valley and I’m so excited to have a brand-new Ike’s to share Love & Sandwiches with you all.”

Ike will personally be hosting a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 8 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Sorrento Valley will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Castile” made with tuna, Ike's basil pepper pesto, avocado, and gouda cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding, the delicious “Go Go Goose,” a vegetarian version of our “Castile” with mushrooms, avocado, Ike’s basil pepper pesto and gouda cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “The Castile will make you rethink everything a tuna sandwich can be. Make sure to come out meet Ike and be the first to try our new sandwiches.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus and murals that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.