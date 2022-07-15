Ike's Love & Sandwiches to Open in Woodland Hills, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Woodland Hills. Just in time for a summer of love and sandwiches, Ike’s is opening on Monday, July 18 at 23355 Mulholland Dr Unit A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364. The grand opening will be Friday, July 29th.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “Woodland Hills! You’re awesome and you’re going to love the two new sandwiches I made just for you with my special mango habanero buffalo sauce, which is the perfect mix of sweet and spicy. I can’t wait to hang with all my celeb peeps in Woodland Hills – See you there Kim!”

Ike will also personally host a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 29th with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Woodland Hills will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Mallory” made with bacon, Ike's mango habanero buffalo sauce and swiss cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Rockin’ Robin,” a vegetarian version of our “Mallory” with vegan turkey, purple slaw, Ike's mango habanero buffalo sauce and American cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “Woodland Hills and the nearby communities are known for their celebrities, but Ike’s is the new star in town. We’ll make you rethink everything a sandwich can be.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.