Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Opening in Carson

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, featuring a menu of over 800 irresistible sandwiches, is bringing its innovative flavors to Carson, California, with a brand-new location opening in July. This is the first Carson location for the beloved fast casual sandwich shop and 77th overall. The iconic sandwich shop is looking for Ikesters to join the Carson team and is conducting Zoom hiring events over the next few weeks. Applicants can learn more information on Ike’s job portal linked here.

Ike’s will open at 20810 S. Avalon Boulevard, Carson, CA 90746. The restaurant opens to the public in mid-July followed by a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 23. The first 50 guests in line at the Grand Opening celebration will receive a free sandwich, Ike’s Carson T-shirt and entered in a raffle to win free sandwiches for a year. Ike Shehadeh, Founder and face behind the iconic cartoon logo, will be onsite for a meet-and-greet. Additional Grand Opening festivities include a fundraiser with spcaLA on July 21. Details will be announced soon

Every Ike’s location carries a group of exclusive sandwiches named after local icons that inspire Ike. Debuting at the Carson location are “Pro Joe,” a roast beef sandwich made with bacon, Carson sauce and provolone, as well as “Eleanor is Gone,” a vegan steak sandwich with Carson sauce and provolone. Every Ike’s sandwich includes lettuce, tomato and Dirty Sauce. Free upon request are red onions, pickles, banana peppers and jalapenos.

Ike’s Carson location is part of a major California expansion for the brand, which was born in San Francisco in 2007. Over the last 3 months, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has opened in Culver City, El Segundo, Templeton and Del Mar, CA, with several new locations to come this year.

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. With over 800 original sandwiches on the menu, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free styles, there is a sandwich for every tastebud at Ike’s.