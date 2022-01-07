Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Opening New Store in Costa Mesa

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its signature Dutch Crunch bread and world famous Dirty Sauce to a brand-new location in Costa Mesa. The beloved sandwich shop will soft open on January 3rd at 1835 Newport Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92627.

An all-day Grand Opening celebration be January 14 with free sandwiches, hot deals, giveaways and a meet and greet with Founder Ike Shehadeh. Ike’s is currently hiring for the Costa Mesa location. To learn more and apply, visit ikessandwich.com/careers.

“Orange County loves Ike’s inventive and cravable sandwiches,” says Michael Goldberg, CEO Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Costa Mesa is known for its arts and creativity with world-class theater, art galleries and music and we are thrilled to be part of the community. We bring over 800 signature sandwiches to our fans across the west.”

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place," Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s secret Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. There will be brand new sandwiches debuting at the new Costa Mesa shop. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches features sandwiches for all: meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and now Colorado.