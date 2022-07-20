Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Opening Woodland Hills Store on July 29

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Woodland Hills. Just in time for a summer of love and sandwiches, Ike’s is opening on Monday, July 18 at 23355 Mulholland Dr Unit A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364. The grand opening will be Friday, July 29.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, will personally host a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, July 29 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Woodland Hills will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Mallory” made with bacon, Ike's mango habanero buffalo sauce and swiss cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Rockin’ Robin,” a vegetarian version of our “Mallory” with vegan turkey, purple slaw, Ike's mango habanero buffalo sauce and American cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg says, “Woodland Hills and the nearby communities are known for their celebrities, but Ike’s is the new star in town. We’ll make you rethink everything a sandwich can be.”

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.