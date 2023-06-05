Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens in Brentwood, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is opening their brand-new location in the Lone Tree Plaza, Brentwood at 5411 Lone Tree Way #120, Brentwood, CA 94513. The new restaurant is now open with a highly anticipated grand opening event planned for June 16.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters get a free sandwich, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site signing t-shirts and taking selfies throughout the day. Showing love the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options. Guests can join Ike’s Rewards while at the event. Pick up and delivery orders are available exclusively on the Ike's app and website.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “What’s good, Brentwood? I started this love and sandwich journey in the Bay Area over 15 years ago and I still get chills every time we open a new Bay Area location. You’ve given me so much love that I’m giving it right back to you the best way I know how, with two new sandwiches I created just for you.”

Ike created two exclusive irresistible sandwiches worthy of a visit to the Brentwood location. “Dirty D” is made with Roast Beef, Ike's Mango Honey BBQ Sauce, Purple Slaw and Pepper Jack Cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Elizabeth Imbrie,” a vegetarian version of the “Dirty D” with Vegan Turkey, Ike's Mango Honey BBQ Sauce, Purple Slaw and Pepper Jack Cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “Ike knows how to throw a great party and he goes all out when he’s home in the Bay Area. Make sure to come to our Grand Opening, meet Ike and be the first to try these new sandwiches.”