Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens in Denver

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Denver, Colorado. Just in time for a holiday season filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 1525 Park Central Dr, Suite 400, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 with a grand opening party that will be held in 2023! The brand-new store is operated by owner Camille and Blair Woodfield.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “Highlands Ranch! You showed me so much love with our first location in Denver that I wanted to give it right back to you with two delicious new sandwiches that I made just for you. If you like a hearty beef sandwich, you’re going to love the new Castle Isabel. Make sure to come by right away and be one of the first people to try it.”

Ike’s in Denver will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Castle Isabel” with roast beef, bacon, creamy honey BBQ, and cheddar cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Rotherwood,” a vegetarian version of the “Castle Isabel” with vegan meatballs, creamy honey BBQ, purple slaw, and cheddar cheese.

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and Grand Opening information for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches by visiting ikessandwich.com. With mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is inching closer to 100 locations. Follow Ike’s on Instagram at @ikessandwiches and Facebook at Ike’s Sandwiches. To earn rewards towards free Ike’s sandwiches, exclusive prizes, and events, sign up for Ike’s Rewards. Ike’s also does catering! Ike’s brand-new catering will include bundles with sandwiches, chips and cookies for extra hungry groups and trays with just sandwiches for the purists. All these new catering options are available for online orders now, so make your next event or corporate meeting a rager at https://www.ikessandwich.com/catering.