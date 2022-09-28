Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens Digital Pickup Lanes in Arizona

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has converted two traditional drive thru lanes to digital pick up only where guests can order ahead on Ike’s App and speed through without leaving their car. Each lane is specifically designed for the Arizona heat and shaded. Digital Pick Up lanes are now open at Ike’s in Mesa and South Tempe.

Michael Goldberg CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches explains, “People already love our delicious and unforgettable sandwiches. We’re making it easy as possible for people to get them. Digital pick up lanes are our fresh take on a restaurant staple. Getting your Ike’s favorite is more convenient than ever: online, in-store, delivered, through our app or in your car.”

Zipping through Ike’s to get your favorite sandwiches has never been easier. With a few taps on your phone, you place an order and drive right up to get it. It’s that easy. Ike’s rewards members are already friends with benefits but now they don’t even need to get out of their car to earn points toward free sandwiches.

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike’s new digital pick up lanes are now open in South Tempe at 7420 S Rural Rd Ste B1, South Tempe, AZ 85283 and Mesa at 1942 E Southern Ave Suite 101, Mesa, AZ 85204.