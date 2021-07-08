Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens Fourth Las Vegas Location

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, featuring a menu of over 800 irresistible sandwiches, is growing in Viva Las Vegas. Ike’s 4th Las Vegas location has opened within Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash at the Fort Apache Commons. The brand-new store is operated by Fred Smith, CEO of Fabulous Freddy’s Car Wash.

Though the restaurant is now open, Ike’s is holding an exciting Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, July 10. The first 25 guests in line at the Grand Opening celebration will receive a free sandwich and entered in a raffle to win free sandwiches for a year. Sandwiches will be available for only $6 each all day long on July 10th. Ike Shehadeh, Founder and face behind the brand widely known as the “Sandwich Wizard” will be onsite for a meet and greet. On Friday, July 9, Ike’s is holding a fundraiser for a community organization. The fundraiser will run from 5-9 PM with all proceeds being donated.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is open seven days a week from 10 AM – 9 PM at 1101 S. Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89117. The iconic sandwich shop is looking for Ikesters to join the team at Fort Apache Commons.

“We’re so excited to enhance our fabulous service on one of the busiest corners in town with the most delicious sandwiches out there,” says Fred Smith. “Ike’s enthusiasm, bold creations and commitment to stellar customer service have been a great fit for our brand at our Durango location. Fabulous Freddy’s is ready to expand this great partnership.”

Every Ike’s location carries a group of exclusive sandwiches named after local icons that inspire Ike. Debuting at the Fort Apache location are two exclusives: “Mr. Brightside” (roast beef, Fort Apache BBQ sauce, pepper jack) and “The Meadows” (vegan turkey, Fort Apache BBQ sauce, pepper jack). Only at the Fort Apache location and Ike’s additional restaurant in Fabulous Freddy’s on Durango you can find the exclusive “Fab Fred” (fried chicken, Fab sauce, pepper jack) and the vegan version called “Knights of Gold.”

Ike’s is also located in Fashion Show, at UNLV and inside Fabulous Freddy’s on Durango Parkway. This will be the 76th location for the fast casual sandwich shop.