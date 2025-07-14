Mission Valley, meet your new obsession: Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is stacking fries in sandwiches, and you’re getting the first bite. Ike’s is officially open in Mission Valley, and it’s breaking all the rules (and a few hearts) with two exclusive new sandwiches inspired by San Diego’s obsession with fries-in-everything.

Located inside the Fenton Marketplace at 2169 Fenton Pkwy, #104, San Diego, CA the new Ike’s brings its signature Dutch Crunch bread, legendary Dirty Sauce, and over-the-top sandwich style to one of San Diego’s most iconic neighborhoods, just in time for the summer heat.

But here’s the twist: Ike’s is taking a bite out of the beloved California burrito with two fry-loaded exclusive sandwiches you can only get at this location:

#770. Burrito Betrayal – Pastrami, Beef Salami, Fries, Ike’s Friar Sauce, and Gouda

– Pastrami, Beef Salami, Fries, Ike’s Friar Sauce, and Gouda #856. Cusco – Vegan Steak, Veggie Bacon, Fries, Ike’s Friar Sauce, and Gouda

“San Diego has mad love for fries in their burritos, and I do too, but you know I had to make it a sandwich. The Burrito Betrayal is all love and zero regret,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “’America’s Finest City’ has always shown me big love, and I’m just getting started. Mission Valley is just the start of my San Diego sandwich takeover.”

Grand Opening Festivities | Thursday, July 31 | 10 AM – 7 PM

While the shop is now open, the official Grand Opening celebration is set for Thursday, July 31st, and it’s gonna be a full-on lovefest:

Meet the sandwich legend himself, Ike Shehadeh, in person!

First 50 guests get a FREE sandwich

After that, sandwiches are just $7.97 all day for Ike’s Love Rewards members

One lucky Rewards member will win FREE sandwiches for a year. That’s right! One whole year of Ike’s!

Everyone who buys a sandwich can play Spin-the-Bottle for a shot at exclusive Ike’s prizes

Every Ike’s sandwich is served on our signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in, an iconic duo that’s earned a cult following. With over 1,000 wild creations and more celebrity collab sandwiches than anyone else, Ike’s is known for redefining what a sandwich can be.

Whether you’re a longtime Ike’s fanatic or a first-timer just chasing flavor, Ike’s in Mission Valley is the perfect place to fall in love, one sandwich at a time.

Follow @ikessandwiches for grand opening updates, sneak peeks, and more. Join Ike’s Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com.