Get ready, Santa Rosa — Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is back and bigger than ever. A brand-new Ike’s is opening at 124 Calistoga Road B, Santa Rosa, CA 95409, and the sandwich party kicks off with two very special grand opening events featuring Ike Shehadeh himself and Football Champion Eric Wright.

“Santa Rosa has always shown Ike’s so much love — it’s home to our busiest store ever. Having the legen Eric Wright join me for the grand opening makes it even more special. He’s a Bay Area legend, and I’m hyped to welcome him to the Ike’s family as we celebrate this next chapter in Santa Rosa,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Grand Opening Festivities | Monday, May 19 | 11AM – 7PM

Meet the sandwich legend himself, Ike Shehadeh, as he makes a special appearance at the new shop. The first 50 guests will score a free sandwich, and after that, sandwiches will be just $8 all day for Ike’s Love Rewards Members.

Meet Football and Sandwich Legends | Sunday, May 25 | 1PM – 4PM

Join an exclusive meet-and-greet with Eric Wright, a Football Champion and former San Francisco cornerback. The first 50 guests will receive a free Ike’s t-shirt, and sandwiches will be $10 all day for Ike’s Love Rewards Members

Santa Rosa holds a special place in Ike’s story. It’s home to the busiest and highest-grossing Ike’s ever, and Ike himself opened the first Santa Rosa shop with help from his then-girlfriend’s mom, who lent him the money to launch his dream. Though technically store number four, that original Ike’s opened as store #7 due to permitting — making Santa Rosa a true icon in the Ike’s universe. The new Santa Rosa location has all-day breakfast, fresh baked cookies and the all-new Ike’s FroYo.

Now, Ike’s is bringing that legendary energy to Calistoga Road with a fresh new location and the same love-packed, flavor-bomb sandwiches fans can’t get enough of. The new Santa Rosa location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with wild sandwiches, good vibes, and all the Ike’s flavor fans love.