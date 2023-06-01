Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens in Long Beach, California Food Hall

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is opening their brand-new location inside The Hangar food hall at the Long Beach Exchange (LBX) at 4150 McGowen St, Long Beach, CA 90808. The new restaurant is open now with a highly anticipated grand opening event planned for Wednesday, June 7.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters get a free sandwich, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site signing t-shirts and taking selfies throughout the day. Showing love the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options. Guests can join Ike’s Rewards while at the event. Pick up and delivery orders are available on the Ike's app and website.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “You and me at the LBX in the LBC! I love summertime in the LBC so much I named a sandwich after it and made a Strong Beach Sauce to go on it. Long Beach has always shown me love and I’m giving it all right back to you with delicious sandwiches and a great party.”

Ike created two exclusive irresistible sandwiches worthy of a visit to the Long Beach location. “Summertime in the LBC” is made with Chicken (Halal), Ike's Strong Beach Sauce, Beer-Battered Onion Rings and Cream Cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Bixby's Delight,” made with Veggie Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ike's Strong Beach Sauce and Cream Cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “LBX is one of the most dynamic and exciting dining destinations in Southern California. We’re excited to join other Southern California icons like In-n-Out, Wahoo’s Fish Taco and Silverlake Ramen. Join us at the Grand Opening, meet Ike and be the first to try the two new sandwiches inspired by Long Beach.”