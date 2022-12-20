Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens in Manhattan Beach, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Manhattan Beach. Just in time for a holiday season filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is now open at 1116 N. Sepulveda Blvd, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening, “Manhattan Beach, you have shown me so much love that I want to give it right back to you. I created two new sandwiches and an extra special BBQ sauce just for you. You’re going to love these new sandwiches that you can’t get anywhere else except our new Manhattan Beach store.”

Ike’s in Manhattan Beach will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Polliwog” made with chicken fried steak, Ike's Manhattan Beach BBQ Sauce, avocado and pepper jack cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Fun House” a vegetarian version of our “Polliwog” with vegan fried chicken, Ike's Manhattan Beach BBQ Sauce, avocado and pepper jack cheese.

Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, is one of the original brothers who introduced Manhattan Beach to Fresh Brothers Pizza. Reflecting on the full circle of his career, Goldberg adds, “The Manhattan Beach location is particularly important to me personally because Manhattan Beach is where we opened the original location of Fresh Brothers. Our newest Ike’s Love & Sandwiches flagship location in Manhattan Beach expands our growing footprint in Southern California where fans have lined up for hours on opening day to be the first to try the new exclusive sandwiches. The love from our fans fuels our growth at Ike’s, which is why we’re expecting to add more than 20 locations throughout the west next year.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and Grand Opening information for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches by visiting ikessandwich.com. With mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is inching closer to 100 locations. Follow Ike’s on Instagram at @ikessandwiches and Facebook at Ike’s Sandwiches. To earn rewards towards free Ike’s sandwiches, exclusive prizes, and events, sign up for Ike’s Rewards. Ike’s also does catering! Ike’s brand-new catering will include bundles with sandwiches, chips and cookies for extra hungry groups and trays with just sandwiches for the purists. All these new catering options are available for online orders now, so make your next event or corporate meeting a rager at https://www.ikessandwich.com/catering.