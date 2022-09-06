Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens New Unit in Phoenix

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in the Camelback Colonnade. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s opened on Monday, September 5 at 1743 E Camelback RD, Suite A-2, Phoenix, AZ 85016. The grand opening will be Thursday, September 22. Check out the details below!

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening. “Phoenix is my home away from home. You always show me so much love when I’m there, especially at Downtown’s First Fridays. I’ve got two new fried chicken sandwiches just for my friends in Camelback. Come out, hang with me and give them a try!”

Ike will personally host a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, September 22 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Camelback, AZ will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Mother of Phoenix” made with chicken fried steak, Ike’s 5C sauce and gouda cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Camelback” a vegetarian version of our “Mother of Phoenix” with vegan fried chicken, Ike’s 5C sauce and gouda cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “There has been a lot of talk about the chicken sandwich wars, but nobody compares to Ike’s. We even have vegan fried chicken options. Come try the Mother of Phoenix and the Camelback and decide for yourself.”