Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens in Poway, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in the Poway. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is opening on Wednesday, September 28 at 14827 Pomerado Rd. Poway, CA 92064.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening. “Poway! We’re neighbors and I love coming to hang out with you. I’ve got two new sandwiches with a special sauce I made just for you.”

Ike’s in Poway, CA will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “What’s My Age Again” made with Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Ike's Paguay Sauce, Pepper Jack cheese. Ike’s exclusive Paguay Sauce is zesty, tangy, spicy, and sweet. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “The City in the Country” a vegetarian version of our “What’s My Age Again” with Veggie Bacon, Avocado, Ike's Paguay Sauce, Pepper Jack cheese.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “Ike’s signature sauces add layers of flavors to our sandwiches that you won’t get anywhere else. The new Paguay Sauce made for Poway’s exclusive sandwiches is unlike anything you’ve tried on a sandwich before.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. These are the sandwiches of your dreams. We’re about love first, then sandwiches, which is why we take extra special care to make sure we have great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).

Ike spends hours creating the menu for each new location with exclusive and iconic sandwiches, menus, and an exclusive Instagram wall that are connected to the city & community. Each menu comes with exclusive sandwich offerings created just for that location that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons.