    Ike's Love & Sandwiches Opens in Sherman Oaks, California

    Industry News | March 17, 2022

    The audacious and iconic sandwich brand -  Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its signature Dutch Crunch bread and world-famous Dirty Sauce to a brand-new location in Sherman Oaks. The beloved sandwich shop will soft open on March 17th at 13535 Ventura Blvd, Untie A Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. 

    An all-day Grand Opening celebration be March 25th with free sandwiches, hot deals, giveaways, and a meet and greet with Founder Ike Shehadeh starting at 10:00 AM. Ike’s is currently hiring for the Sherman Oaks location. To learn more and apply, visit ikessandwich.com/careers. 

    Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade.  An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors.  Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s secret Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. There will be brand new sandwiches debuting at the new Sherman Oaks shop. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches features sandwiches for all: meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and now Colorado. 

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

