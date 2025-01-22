Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the San Francisco-based fast-casual concept, is showing love for its employees by supporting their financial wellness and security. The popular fast-casual restaurant chain joined forces with DailyPay – the leader in earned wage access – providing its team members with employee benefits that support them inside and outside the workplace.

DailyPay’s worktech platform enables employees to access their pay as they earn it. By empowering them with choice and control over their wages, they can pay bills, spend, save, or invest on their own schedule – and reduce financial stress.

As a part of Ike’s dedication to supporting employees’ well-being and happiness, the restaurant chain began offering earned wage access as a benefit in July 2024. DailyPay has proven to be a key factor in quick-service restaurants retaining their workforce – with research showing that more than half of current users working in quick-service restaurants feel that the voluntary benefit demonstrates their employer’s care for them. A report from the Mercator Advisory Group also revealed that quick service workers who had DailyPay stayed 15% longer on the job than those without the benefit.

“Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is all about making amazing sandwiches and loving our team,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “We really focus on creating a workplace that prioritizes our team members. After all, happy employees make for happy guests – Love is a recipe we’ll always stick to!”

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches operates 100 restaurants across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado, and Michigan.