Get ready to play ball with flavors that dunk! Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is thrilled to announce its latest all-star collaboration with NBA legend Mitch Richmond. Known for his solid game on the court, Richmond is bringing that same energy and strength to the vegan sandwich game with the introduction of the “Mitch The Rock Richmond,” a vegan BBQ sandwich.

The “Mitch The Rock Richmond” is a powerhouse of BBQ flavors, that play to win. Featuring savory vegan meatballs, earthy mushrooms, rich marinara, tangy BBQ sauce, and creamy avocado, all nestled between Ike’s iconic Dutch Crunch bread. Making a play that’s hard to resist, this vegan BBQ sandwich that scores big on taste and texture.

Ike Shehadeh, the head coach at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches gives us the play-by-play on this new collab, “Mitch and I just met recently, but I had his jersey as a kid, and I’ve been a fan since high school. He’s a star elite athlete and a fan of plant-based eating. Together, we’ve created a sandwich that’s not just good, it’s MVP-worthy. It’s hearty, it’s loaded with barbecue flavor, and yes—it’s completely vegan.”

Mitch Richmond added, “Teaming up with Ike to create my own sandwich has been an amazing ride. I’m vegan and wanted to create a vegan sandwich for anyone who loves great barbecue. I’m excited for everyone to try it.”

The “Mitch The Rock Richmond” is available today at participating Ike’s Love & Sandwiches locations, including the brand new 100th store in the Misson Rock neighborhood in San Francisco. Whether you’re a long-time vegan or just looking to switch up your meal game, this sandwich promises a culinary experience as exciting as a fourth-quarter comeback.

Lace up your sneakers, grab your friends, and head to Ike’s to try the “Mitch The Rock Richmond.” To get your Ike’s fix before the buzzer, order online or slide into the DMs at @ikesandwiches.