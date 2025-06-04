Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is hitting the ice with a brand-new collab: the #2797 Rockin’ Roenick, a flavor-packed sandwich created with pro hockey icon and fan favorite Jeremy Roenick.

Dropping just in time for the championship season, the Rockin’ Roenick features a bold combo of turkey, halal chicken, bacon, red pesto, honey mustard, sriracha, real honey, and gouda — all stacked on Ike’s signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in.

“Jeremy Roenick is a legend with serious swagger — and this sandwich brings it,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “The Rockin’ Roenick is spicy, sweet, and totally unforgettable. Just like him.”

Known for his high-impact career and personality both on and off the ice, Roenick racked up over 500 goals and 9 All-Star appearances during his 20-year run in the league. Now he’s bringing that same energy to Ike’s, where every sandwich tells a story.

“I’ve always brought fire to the rink, and I wanted a sandwich that brings that same heat,” said Jeremy Roenick. “The Rockin’ Roenick is loaded with bold flavor and built to hit hard — just how I like it.”

The Rockin’ Roenick is available starting today at all participating Ike’s locations. Whether you’re watching playoff hockey, crushing lunch, or craving a sandwich that throws down like a hip check, the Rockin’ Roenick brings the flavor and the fight.