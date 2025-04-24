At Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, being picked last just means you’re about to surprise everyone. Iron Chef Cat Cora and Ike himself have come together to turn an NFL punchline into a bold sandwich celebrating the resilience in all of us.

The term “Mr. Irrelevant” traditionally pokes fun at the last pick in the pro football draft, but this sandwich flips the script. “Mr. Irrelevant” isn’t about being overlooked – it’s about the power of showing up. Ike, a self-made success story in the competitive sandwich game, resonates deeply with this term.

“Cat and I both root for the doubted because we were both counted out early in our careers. Everyone has star potential, and this sandwich is a tribute to that,” said Ike Shehadeh, the heart and soul behind Ike’s. “The Mr. Irrelevant is what resilience tastes like!”

Cat Cora added, “Ike and I share a passion for feeding people with love. Mr. Irrelevant is celebration of everyone’s unique contributions. Just like in the kitchen or on the field, every role is crucial, no matter how big or small.”

“Mr. Irrelevant” is made with a promise that every bite counts. Packed with layers of savory ham, an underdog meat in the sandwich game, crispy bacon, Ike’s mouthwatering Godfather sauce, sweet honey mustard, melty American cheese, and a crunch of chips—all hugged by Ike’s signature Dutch Crunch bread slathered in Dirty Sauce—this sandwich is a flavor fest destined to steal the spotlight.

Starting April 24, dive into the bold world of “Mr. Irrelevant” at all Ike’s locations. Experience the unique blend of flavors that champions the spirit of the underestimated. Make your first pick online at ikessandwiches.com and root for those told it couldn’t be done by following @ikessandwiches.