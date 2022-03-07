Ike's Love & Sandwiches Plots West Coast Expansion

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the fast-growing and iconic sandwich brand with over 80 units across the west is continuing to expand with over 30 new planned locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Northern California and Phoenix. Ike’s is targeting more than 30% growth in 2022, bringing its signature Dutch Crunch bread and world-famous Dirty Sauce to even more communities throughout California and Arizona. Ike’s is on a steady streak of opening high volume new stores across the west. In the last few weeks, Ike’s opened a location at the iconic Sunset and Vine intersection in Hollywood, Costa Mesa in Orange County and Rice Village in Houston.

Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches explains, “Our rapid expansion is fueled by our loyal Ikesters who love our world-famous dirty sauce and huge variety of meat, vegan and vegetarian sandwiches. We have put in place an energetic and seasoned executive team that has enabled successful growth even in these trying economic times.” Goldberg and CMO, Renae Scott recently added Adam Rinella – V.P. of Development and Rory Odell- Sr. V.P. of Operations to the Ike’s team to drive the expansion efforts.

New locations scheduled to open in 2022 include:

Los Angeles Area

Sherman Oaks – 13535 Ventura Blvd., Unit A, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Marina Del Rey – 4371 Glencoe Ave., Unit B-9A, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Manhattan Beach – 1116 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Woodland Hills – 23355 Mulholland Dr., Unit A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

San Diego Area

Poway – 14827 Pomerado Rd., Poway, CA 92064

Sorrento Valley – 9430 Scranton Rd., #104, San Diego, CA 92121

Northern California

Pinole – 1356 Fitzgerald Dr., Pinole, CA 94564

Pleasanton – Amador Center, 1701 Santa Rita Rd., Pleasanton, CA 94566

Phoenix Area

Queen Creek – New Fry’s Center, 24921 S. Ellsworth Rd., Suite B140, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Peoria – Arrowhead, 7635 W Bell Rd., Suite 2020A, Peoria, AZ 85382

Phoenix – Camelback Colonnade, 1743 E Camelback Rd., Suite A-2 Phoenix, AZ 85016

Avondale – Palmilla Center, 13070 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd., #0216, Avondale, AZ 85392

Mesa – Alma School & Southern, 1335 S. Alma School Rd., Mesa, AZ 85210

Each new location will announce its own opening activities with special appearances by Ike Shehadeh, T-shirt giveaways, community fundraisers, free sandwiches, and special deals. Ike’s is currently hiring for each of the upcoming locations.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. Ike’s has locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. Ike’s rapid growth is driven by its inventive and delicious flavors that you can’t find anywhere else, a company owned model, which provides consistent operations, and a smart development strategy.

An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative sandwiches and iconic flavors. Every one of Ike’s sandwiches comes with our secret “Ike’s Dirty Sauce” baked into the bread creating a toasty taste sensation. Ike’s offers four types of bread including Ike’s proprietary Dutch Crunch bread which is soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside.

Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches features over 800 sandwiches with options for everyone: meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free.

Most new Ike’s are converted locations of former sandwich competitors, which keeps construction costs low. In many cases, Ike’s has more than doubled the sales of larger brands in the same location. Ike’s average unit volumes lead the industry. Ike’s company owned structure is allowing the brand to scale up faster than ever before.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and new store information for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches by visiting ikessandwich.com. Follow Ike’s on Instagram at @ikessandwiches and Facebook at Ike’s Sandwiches. To earn rewards towards free Ike’s sandwiches, exclusive prizes, and events, sign up for Ike’s Rewards.