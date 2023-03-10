Ike's Love & Sandwiches Promotes New Superhero Movie with the 'Shazamwich'

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches has joined forces with Warner Bros. and DC Comics bringing Ike’s fans and movie buffs a heroic sandwich in honor of the new superhero movie 'Shazam! Fury of The Gods’.

Ahead of the premier of the new superhero movie on March 17, 2023, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has launched “The Shazamwich”! Flying into two popular San Francisco stores, Santa Clara (2235 The Alameda, Santa Clara, CA 95050) and Del Mar (3545 Del Mar Heights Rd., C-6, Del Mar CA 92130).

The Shazamwich piled high with steak, mushrooms and provolone cheese served warm with Ike’s famous Dirty Sauce will be available at their participating stores in San Francisco from March 9 to March 12. Customers will also receive a 'Shazam! Fury of The Gods’ shirt, beanie and passes while supplies last when a Shazamwich is ordered.