Ike's Love & Sandwiches Signs Lease in Denver

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco-based sandwich chain with a cult-like following, has signed a lease for its first location in the Denver area, marking the brand’s entry into the state of Colorado. Father-daughter franchise duo Blair and Camille Woodfield of Woodfield Squared, LLC signed a multi-unit franchise deal in 2020 to bring five units to the greater Denver area. The franchisees have identified the Central Park neighborhood of Denver as the ideal site for the first Ike’s Love & Sandwiches restaurant and are preparing to open its doors by the end of summer 2021.

Located east of downtown Denver, Central Park is the largest residential neighborhood in the city and features multiple living options, parks and open spaces, and diverse slate of businesses. The location secured for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is an end-cap site featuring a patio for outdoor seating, anchored by a popular grocery store. The Woodfields have plans to open several locations in the key markets of Denver and surrounding areas beginning next year and are currently scouting additional spaces.

“We’re excited to be the first to bring the Ike’s concept to Denver because we strongly believe its innovative offerings and unique flavor pairings will resonate with the community,” says franchisee Camille Woodfield. “We have full confidence the brand will be successful in this new market and are already in the process of selecting our next location, which we plan to open in the spring of 2022, if not sooner.”

Founded by Ike Shehadeh in 2007, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches currently has over 70 locations in operation throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Florida, with additional locations currently in development in Utah, California and Nevada. The brand continues to see explosive growth as it builds its dedicated, loyal following and brings its famous menu and pop culture-inspired sandwich selections to customers from coast to coast.

The concept is a sandwich lover’s paradise, offering over 700 deliciously addicting sandwiches – including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options – all spread with “Ike’s Dirty Sauce,” that is also baked right into the bread. Beyond the extensive and flavorful menu offerings, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches follows a proven business model with low build-out costs, efficient labor practices and waste-reducing operational standards – positioning the concept for rapid franchise development potential.

“Love, appreciation and respect are at the forefront of everything we do at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches,” says Shehadeh. “The happiness and enjoyment of our customers are the drivers behind Ike’s. I’m excited to work with Blair and Camille to celebrate our Colorado customers and their unique tastes as we bring the concept to Denver.”