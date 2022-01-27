Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Taps Rory Odell as SVP of Operations 

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has added another industry veteran to its rock star executive team. Rory Odell has been named Sr. Vice President of Operations to help the iconic and rapidly expanding sandwich brand bring its signature sandwiches to even more new locations.

“Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is an audacious brand with inventive sandwiches built on a culture of love,” says Rory Odell, Sr. Vice President of Operations for Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “I am honored to join the team and help contribute to Ike’s expansion and growth.”

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “We’re continuing to invest in great people and great technology as we transform the sandwich segment. Rory brings a lot of energy and experience to develop and enhance operations throughout the company.”

As Sr. Vice President of Operations, Rory joins Ike’s senior leadership team with CEO Michael Goldberg and CMO Renae Scott. Last year, Ike’s also added Adam Rinella to the team as Vice President of Real Estate and Development. In 2021, Goldberg and Scott overhauled their entire marketing technology stack to create one of the highest Average Unit Volumes in the sandwich category. With 30 new company owned stores planned for 2022, Ike’s is expecting between 30-50% growth year over year. Ike’s rapid growth makes it one of the countries hottest sandwich brands.

Odell is bringing his over 13 years of fast casual operations experience to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. Odell was previously with Burger Lounge, where he served as Senior Area Director of Operations. Odell successfully led new Burger Lounge openings throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Most recently Odell was the Regional Manager of Operations for Fox Restaurant Concepts’ Flower Child brand where he opened new locations and improved same store metrics. Odell will leverage his experience, passion, and leadership to drive operational excellence at all Ike’s Love and Sandwiches locations.

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place,” Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s secret Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches features sandwiches for all: meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and now Colorado.