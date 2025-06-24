The vibes are hot, and the sauce is dirty—Fort Collins, your sandwich love story starts now. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has officially opened its latest sandwich love nest at 2842 Council Tree Ave., Ste 161. While the doors are already open, Ike is throwing a steamy grand opening bash on Tuesday, July 8th, from 10 AM to 8 PM—and you’re invited to feel the love.

“I opened Ike’s with love in mind—love for food, love for people, and love for the unexpected,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Fort Collins feels like the perfect place to keep that love going strong. Come through, bring your friends, and let’s make sandwich magic together.”

At Ike’s, every sandwich is a love letter, and every guest is treated like the main character. To celebrate, we’re giving the first 50 people in line an exclusive Fort Collins-inspired Ike’s T-shirt—designed with the spirit of the local community in mind. Plus, one lucky sandwich-lover will win free Ike’s sandwiches for a year. (That’s a lotta love.) For all Ike’s Love Rewards members, you get $7.97 sandwiches all day.

But the party doesn’t stop there. We’re bringing our infamous Spin-the-Bottle prize wheel, where every paid purchase earns a spin and a chance to win sweet Ike’s swag and treats. It’s not just lunch—it’s foreplay for your tastebuds.

We’re also debuting two Colorado-exclusive sandwiches to celebrate Fort Collins in true Ike’s fashion:

THE LAST DINOSAUR – Pastrami, Ike’s Chipotle Sauce, Pepper Jack

– Pastrami, Ike’s Chipotle Sauce, Pepper Jack THE TOOLMAN – Vegan Steak, Ike’s Chipotle Sauce, Pepper Jack

Whether you’re all about meat or keeping it plant-based, Ike’s has your cravings covered. Every sandwich comes on our signature Dutch Crunch bread, baked with love and dripping with Dirty Sauce—an iconic duo that’s guaranteed to leave you wanting more. No other sandwich shop has bagged more celebrity collabs—with over 100 sandwiches co-created with stars and athletes who know good taste.

Don’t miss the Fort Collins Grand Opening party. Come hungry, leave happy—and maybe a little dirty. Don’t sleep on it—Fort Collins, this is your official summer crush.