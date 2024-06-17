Ike’s Love & Sandwiches proudly marks a major milestone with the opening of our 100th store—and what better place to celebrate this monumental moment than back where it all started, in San Francisco. Nestled in the vibrant new Mission Rock neighborhood, our newest location at 1090 Dr. Maya Angelou Lane, Unit G, isn’t just a store; it’s our new flagship, brimming with the spirit and heart of the city that launched a thousand sandwiches.

While our doors are open now, the team is ready to celebrate with the community during our grand opening party scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 10:00 AM. This event is one true followers of the iconic brand won’t want to miss!

Homecoming Celebration



As a nod to our roots, Ike’s Mission Rock includes the original sandwich lineup from the very first Ike’s location in The Castro, featuring fan favorites like the Elvis Keith and Handsome Owl. For eaters looking for something truly different, this location will also offer some exciting new exclusive sandwiches made with love, including:

Ike’s Red Hot Soaring Sausage: A fiery mix of Hot Link, Marinara, and Provolone

A fiery mix of Hot Link, Marinara, and Provolone Buddy’s Fave: Dive into Dirty Lobster Salad paired with creamy American cheese

Dive into Dirty Lobster Salad paired with creamy American cheese Will The Thrill: Hot Link and Provolone for those who like it extra hot

Hot Link and Provolone for those who like it extra hot Paradise Found: A tropical twist of Ham, Pineapple, Marinara, and Provolone

A tropical twist of Ham, Pineapple, Marinara, and Provolone Hollywould’s Surf & Turf: A luxurious blend of Dirty Lobster Salad, Steak, Mushrooms, and Provolone

A luxurious blend of Dirty Lobster Salad, Steak, Mushrooms, and Provolone Waikiki: A veggie homage to Paradise Found with Vegan Turkey, Pineapple, Marinara, and Provolone

A Nostalgic Twist with Ike’s Famous Dutch Crunch Burgers



Exclusively at Mission Rock, relive the glory of Ike’s early days with our Dutch Crunch Burgers—where every bite is a piece of our story, a taste of our journey from a local favorite to a national phenomenon. From the hearty Mission PZ Burger to the adventurous Centerfold, featuring Buffalo Wing Sauce and Jalapeño Poppers, our burgers are back and ready for Ike’s fanatics!

Ike Shehadeh, the founder and soul of Ike’s, shares his excitement, “Returning to San Francisco for my 100th store feels like coming home. Mission Rock is more than just a location; it’s where we celebrate our love for San Francisco and its incredible influence on my story. Each sandwich here is crafted with love and a dash of that special San Francisco charm.”

A Grand Opening Party for the Ages



The celebration kicks off on Friday, July 19, at 10:00 AM. Be among the first 100 guests to experience the magic and receive a free sandwich, an exclusive T-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. Ike will be there in person, ready to share stories, selfies, and sandwiches. Ike’s Rewards members will enjoy $7.97 sandwiches all day. For those on the go, order via the Ike’s app or website for speedy pick-up or delivery.

Get all the details by visiting us online or slide into the DMs at @ikesandwiches. At Ike’s, every sandwich is a love letter to the city that started it all. Ike’s heart beats for San Francisco.