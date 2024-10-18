Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, renowned for its creative sandwiches, is opening in New Orleans this Halloween. Ike’s in New Orleans is a celebration of love—not just for food but for the rich culture and vibrant spirit of a city close to Ike’s heart. Positioned in Marigny, a neighborhood known for its eclectic and vibrant nightlife, Ike’s new outpost at 1940 Dauphine St., New Orleans, LA is gearing up to become a new beacon of love and sandwiches and donuts and more!

Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, is ready to party, “Launching in New Orleans is incredibly special for me. The city’s unique blend of cultures and culinary styles perfectly match my approach to sandwiches. I’m excited to introduce my Beign-yays alongside my interpretation of iconic New Orleans sandwiches. This will not be your typical sandwich cafe.”

With over 100 celebrity collaboration sandwiches and over 1,000 sandwiches on the menu, no other sandwich shop brings more star-studded flair to the table. True to Ike’s innovative spirit, the New Orleans location will feature exclusive new sandwiches tailored for meat lovers, vegetarians, and vegans alike, ensuring that every guest finds something to love.

Alongside Ike’s renowned sandwiches, the New Orleans store also features Ike’s Donuts, including the debut of Ike’s “Beign-yays,” a dirty twist on the New Orleans classic. The menu will include “Beign-yays,” “Ike-ulettas, and even a “Rich Dad/Poor Boy” menu, some in collaboration with celebrities, continuing Ike’s tradition of blending star power with culinary creativity.